Escalating Tensions: Israel's Bold Strikes in Lebanon

In a bold military maneuver, Israel demolished a crucial bridge in southern Lebanon, escalating its conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah. The move, accompanied by aerial leaflet campaigns over Beirut, signals Israel's intent to discourage Hezbollah's military activities while targeting strategic infrastructure.

Lebanon faces a humanitarian crisis as hundreds of thousands seek refuge in the capital, placing pressure on limited resources. Amid fears of Gaza-like devastation, Israel's military actions have drawn international attention, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seeking $325 million in aid to address the crisis.

Despite efforts to disarm Hezbollah, Lebanon struggles under the threat of increased Israeli attacks. The situation has intensified with continued rocket exchanges, highlighting the region's volatility and the urgent need for international dialogue to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)