Israel Denies Direct Talks with Lebanon Amid Missile Interceptor Shortage Reports

Israel's Foreign Minister dismissed rumors of impending direct negotiations with Lebanon, simultaneously rejecting allegations of a missile interceptor shortage.

The reports, originating from Israel's Haaretz newspaper and corroborated by Semafor, suggested imminent talks and potential U.S. notification regarding defense shortages.

Minister Gideon Saar clarified Israel's strategy to eliminate existential threats from Iran in cooperation with U.S. allies, seeking long-term peace without annual conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)