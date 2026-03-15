Israel Denies Direct Talks with Lebanon Amid Missile Interceptor Shortage Reports
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar denied reports of imminent direct talks with Lebanon and refuted claims of informing the U.S. about a missile interceptor shortage. Saar emphasized Israel's solidarity with the U.S. against Iran, aiming for long-term security solutions rather than recurring conflicts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:37 IST
Israel's Foreign Minister dismissed rumors of impending direct negotiations with Lebanon, simultaneously rejecting allegations of a missile interceptor shortage.
The reports, originating from Israel's Haaretz newspaper and corroborated by Semafor, suggested imminent talks and potential U.S. notification regarding defense shortages.
Minister Gideon Saar clarified Israel's strategy to eliminate existential threats from Iran in cooperation with U.S. allies, seeking long-term peace without annual conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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