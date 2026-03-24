India's Diplomatic Chess: Navigating West Asia's Turmoil

In response to the escalating crisis in West Asia, India's Ministry of External Affairs has embarked on a rigorous diplomatic campaign. On Tuesday, MEA highlighted that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has been actively engaging with international and regional leaders to address the conflict's repercussions and alleviate its impact.

Jaishankar's recent dialogue with US Secretary of State and US Senator Marco Rubio focused on the energy security concerns stemming from the turmoil. These conversations are part of India's broader strategy to safeguard its food, fuel, and fertiliser security in the face of mounting regional instability.

Negotiations with ambassadors from the Gulf Cooperation Council further underscored New Delhi's commitment to the Indian diaspora's welfare in West Asia. Concurrent discussions have extended to Sri Lanka and Germany, reinforcing India's pledge towards regional fidelity, captured under the initiatives Neighbourhood First and Mission MAHASAGAR.

(With inputs from agencies.)