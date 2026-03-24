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Urgent Call for Stricter Measures Against Rising Missing Women Cases

Medha Vishram Kulkarni, a Rajya Sabha BJP member, highlighted an alarming rise in missing women cases in India, urging for improved investigative processes. With specific concerns of organized trafficking, she emphasized the need for enhanced surveillance and a dedicated task force to tackle the crisis effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:47 IST
Urgent Call for Stricter Measures Against Rising Missing Women Cases
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In a serious address to the Rajya Sabha, BJP member Medha Vishram Kulkarni voiced deep concerns over the escalating number of missing women and girls across India. Kulkarni stressed the urgency for an enhanced investigative framework to tackle the disturbing trend.

Citing data from Maharashtra, she noted that over 93,000 women, including 23,000 minors, were reported missing between 2024 and 2025, with 28,000 remaining unaccounted for. This alarming statistic highlights a daily disappearance rate of 132 women in the state, encompassing major cities like Mumbai, New Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune.

Kulkarni raised the possibility of these missing individuals falling victim to human trafficking or other nefarious activities, and questioned their fate. In response to the crisis, she called for regular CCTV monitoring at crucial spots and a swift investigative mechanism. BJD representative Sulata Dev echoed these concerns, bringing to light girl trafficking networks that exploit children, thereby necessitating government intervention to dismantle such operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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