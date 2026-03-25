Pakistan's Diplomatic Outreach: Sharif's Efforts for Peace in West Asia

In a bid to mitigate tensions in West Asia, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken robust diplomatic initiatives. Conversations with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Malaysia, the UK, China, and the EU highlight Islamabad's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as solutions to regional conflicts.

Sharif's offer to host talks between the US and Iran underscores Pakistan's strategic role in regional peace efforts. His outreach to the Saudi Crown Prince reflects Pakistan's solidarity with the Kingdom amidst ongoing hostilities and confirms unwavering support for peace and stability.

Pakistan's diplomatic engagements are pivotal as the US and Iran exchange proposals via Pakistani channels. The engagement of multiple international leaders solidifies Pakistan's stance on resolving conflicts through dialogue, reflecting the nation's commitment to regional de-escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)