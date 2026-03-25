Japanese Lawmakers Stand in Support of Tibetan Rights Amidst New Challenges

In a significant meeting held at the parliament building in Nagatacho, Tokyo, Representative Tsewang Gyalpo Arya from the Liaison Office of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama met with Japanese lawmakers Eriko Yamatani and Akimasa Ishikawa. Both lawmakers have been strong advocates for Tibetan rights, serving as the Chairperson and a former General Secretary of the Japan Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet respectively.

During this meeting, Arya highlighted the potential human rights issues posed by China's newly introduced law on the 'Promotion of Ethnic Unity and Progress,' scheduled to be enforced from July 1. Arya provided a detailed analysis of the legislation, warning that the law could be a tool for the Chinese Communist Party to further erode the cultural and linguistic identity of minority communities, and criminalize any resistance to these assimilation policies.

In response, Yamatani and Ishikawa expressed their concerns about the ongoing repression in Tibet, particularly in light of the Ethnic Unity law and reports about colonial-style boarding schools. Arya also took the opportunity to deliver a resolution adopted by the Japan Tibet Support Group, urging Japanese lawmakers to advocate for human rights in Tibet. These actions include condemning human rights abuses, establishing a human rights monitoring mechanism, and urging China to cease interference in Tibetan religious traditions, notably the selection process for the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama.

(With inputs from agencies.)