U.S. Envoy Advocates for Peace Framework Amid Iran's Resistance

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff revealed a 15-point action plan designed to mediate peace with Iran, facilitated by the Pakistani government. The announcement came during a White House Cabinet meeting, underscoring President Donald Trump's commitment to using a 'peace through strength' approach.

However, Iran pushed back against the proposal, labeling it as one-sided and excessive. A senior Iranian official conveyed to Press TV that Tehran insists on concluding hostilities on its own terms and timeline. The official outlined stringent prerequisites Iran demands before ceasing defensive operations, indicating a complex path ahead for any resolution.

Despite Iran's resistance, Witkoff remained optimistic about a potential agreement, praising Trump's diplomatic strategy. He emphasized the importance of confidentiality in these sensitive discussions and reiterated the necessity for Iran to reassess its positions to avoid further conflict and destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)