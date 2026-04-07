Trump’s Stark Ultimatum to Iran: Countdown to Conflict

In a phone interview with Fox News, President Donald Trump reiterated the serious implications of his ultimatum to Iran. Speaking with Bret Baier, Trump emphasized the readiness of his administration to initiate a large-scale military strike should Tehran ignore the deadline for compliance set for Tuesday night.

Trump noted the potential for unprecedented attacks if the situation merits. However, he left a thin veil of opportunity for diplomatic negotiations, suggesting that military plans are provisional. According to Baier, any forward movement in talks could avert the need for conflict.

President Trump has used his Truth Social platform to issue provocative statements, highlighting both the gravity of the current standoff and the potential for regime change in Iran. As the global audience focuses on the impending 8 PM Eastern Time deadline, the tension mounts over whether peace or conflict will shape the night's outcome.