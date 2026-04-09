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Austrian Chancellor's Historic Visit to Strengthen India Ties

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker embarks on a four-day visit to India to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and technology. Scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Modi, the visit marks Stocker's inaugural trip to Asia, focusing on deepening India-Austria relations amidst global developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:57 IST
Austrian Chancellor's Historic Visit to Strengthen India Ties
Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Austria's Federal Chancellor, Christian Stocker, will commence a significant four-day visit to India on April 14, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in trade, investment, and emerging technologies. The visit will include high-level discussions with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on deepening India-Austria ties and assessing regional and global developments.

This trip is marked as particularly notable, being Stocker's first official visit to Asia and to India. Accompanied by a delegation including Austria's Federal Minister of Economy, Energy and Tourism, Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, and various business leaders, Stocker's visit is set to explore cooperation in multilateral fora.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlights the visit as a reflection of the shared democratic values and historically warm and multifaceted relations between India and Austria. The engagement not only builds on the momentum of past high-level visits but also underscores a commitment to expanding partnerships in new sectors of mutual interest.

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