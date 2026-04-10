Legal Battle Over Krishna Janmabhoomi Intensifies

The Allahabad High Court reviewed an amendment application concerning the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura. The controversy revolves around claims by the Hindu side that the mosque, built during Aurangzeb's era, stands on a demolished temple at Lord Krishna's birthplace.

Justice Avnish Saxena, after hearing the matter, scheduled the next court session for May 15. The conflict involves 18 legal suits filed by Hindu worshippers seeking land possession, mosque removal, and temple restoration.

Previous attempts by the Muslim side to challenge these suits were dismissed by the court, which ruled they are not restricted by the Limitation Act, Waqf Act, or the 1991 Places of Worship Act, preserving the status of religious structures as of August 15, 1947.

(With inputs from agencies.)