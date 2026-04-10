Kerala's Pre-Election Banter: Vanavas Challenges Amidst Political Confidence

In a lively pre-election dialogue, Kerala Minister A K Saseendran humorously proposed arranging a 'vanavas' (exile) for Congress leader V D Satheesan if the UDF suffers defeat in the Assembly elections.

Satheesan previously stated he would leave politics in case of UDF's electoral loss, causing this spirited exchange.

KPCC chief Sunny Joseph countered the notion, expressing assurance in the UDF's victory while attributing such expressions to confidence-building rhetoric as Kerala awaits election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)