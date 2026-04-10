Kerala's Pre-Election Banter: Vanavas Challenges Amidst Political Confidence
Kerala Minister A K Saseendran quipped about making arrangements for Congress leader V D Satheesan's 'vanavas' if the UDF loses upcoming Assembly elections. Satheesan had remarked he would quit politics if defeated. KPCC chief Sunny Joseph dismissed the idea, asserting confidence in UDF's electoral success.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:55 IST
- Country:
- India
In a lively pre-election dialogue, Kerala Minister A K Saseendran humorously proposed arranging a 'vanavas' (exile) for Congress leader V D Satheesan if the UDF suffers defeat in the Assembly elections.
Satheesan previously stated he would leave politics in case of UDF's electoral loss, causing this spirited exchange.
KPCC chief Sunny Joseph countered the notion, expressing assurance in the UDF's victory while attributing such expressions to confidence-building rhetoric as Kerala awaits election results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Kerala
- Assembly election
- UDF
- LDF
- NDA
- Saseendran
- Satheesan
- vanavas
- political banter
- KPCC
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