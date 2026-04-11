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Iran-U.S. Peace Talks in Islamabad: A Crossroads for West Asia's Future

Iran's parliamentary delegation arrives in Islamabad for peace talks with the US aiming to end hostilities in West Asia. Preconditions, including a ceasefire in Lebanon and release of Iranian assets, remain unresolved, challenging the negotiation's success. US and Israel's stance on Hezbollah complicates the process further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 06:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 06:28 IST
Iran-U.S. Peace Talks in Islamabad: A Crossroads for West Asia's Future
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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  • Pakistan

The Iranian delegation, led by Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, has touched down in Islamabad for critical peace talks with the United States. This meeting aims to bring a comprehensive halt to ongoing hostilities in West Asia, as reported by Iranian State Media, Press TV.

Comprising representatives from security, political, military, economic, and legal sectors, the delegation signals the broad scope of discussions ahead. Despite this, Tehran underscores the necessity for preconditions—specifically a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of blocked Iranian assets—be met to ensure the negotiations' success.

Specifically, Speaker Qalibaf articulated that these preconditions were previously agreed upon but remain unfulfilled, casting doubt on the talks' potential outcomes. Meanwhile, U.S. Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism before departing for the negotiations but warned Washington would resist attempts by Iran to negotiate in bad faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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