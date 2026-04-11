MEA Intensifies Evacuation Efforts Amid Gulf and West Asia Disruptions

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday a vigorous coordination operation to safeguard Indian nationals amid widespread airspace restrictions and operational challenges in the Gulf and West Asia. During an inter-ministerial briefing, Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan disclosed that since February, approximately 8,43,000 passengers have been evacuated to India, illustrating the MEA's continuous efforts.

Mahajan reiterated the government's commitment to closely monitoring the fluid situation in the Gulf and West Asia, highlighting the establishment of a dedicated mechanism for rapid coordination. He emphasized the operational status of a special control room within the Ministry, designed to work closely with overseas Missions.

Furthermore, the MEA is in consistent communication with state governments and Union Territories to facilitate a seamless exchange of information and assistance. Mahajan reported that Indian Missions are operating 24x7 helplines to support Indian citizens in affected countries while updating advisories related to travel, local regulations, and consular services.

Despite challenges, some commercial and non-scheduled flights continue operating within the Gulf, including approximately 95 flights expected from the UAE to India, with operations extending from Saudi Arabia and Oman. Airlines like Qatar Airways are maintaining service amidst partial airspace openings.

Mahajan pointed out that due to Kuwaiti airspace closures, airlines are rerouting via Dammam in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, evacuation efforts from conflict zones continue, with recent operations aiding Indian nationals' departure from Iran, Israel, and Iraq through alternative routes.