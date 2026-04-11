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Empowering Women's Voices: The Game-Changing Women's Reservation Bill

India's international karate athlete Harsha Sahu applauds the Women's Reservation Bill, emphasizing its potential to enhance women's roles in politics and policymaking. The bill proposes increasing parliamentary seats to 816, reserving 273 for women, a significant policy shift towards gender equality in Indian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 06:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 06:34 IST
Empowering Women's Voices: The Game-Changing Women's Reservation Bill
Harsha Sahu (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

India's international karate athlete, Harsha Sahu, has welcomed the Women's Reservation Bill, endorsing its potential to bolster women's participation in politics and policy formulation. She expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this initiative aimed at advancing gender equality in the legislative arena.

In a conversation with ANI, Sahu highlighted the bill's prospects for enhancing women's representation in parliament, enabling a more active involvement in national policymaking. Her comments come as the government considers amendments potentially increasing the Lok Sabha's seats from 543 to 816, reserving at least 273 for women.

The deliberated proposal includes modifications to the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act and the introduction of the Delimitation Commission Bill, drawing upon the 2011 Census for seat allocation. The Union Cabinet has sanctioned a draft amendment to the Women's Reservation Act, setting the stage for implementation by the 2029 elections, marking a landmark move for gender parity in Indian governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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