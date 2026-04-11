High-Stakes Diplomacy: US-Iran Talks in Islamabad

In a pivotal moment for Middle Eastern diplomacy, the US and Iran are engaging in high-stakes talks in Islamabad, with both nations aiming to consolidate a fragile ceasefire in Lebanon. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed on Saturday that these discussions were part of an agreement made during US talks, as reported by Iranian state media, Press TV. Pakistan has confirmed the statement, adding that Iran is coordinating with Hezbollah to make necessary decisions.

Coinciding with these developments, US Vice President JD Vance held a significant meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as reported by the White House and confirmed by Al Jazeera. The dialogue occurred as Islamabad became the focal point of US-Iran peace talks. The city witnessed the arrival of both delegations amid tight security, with the Serena Hotel hosting the high-profile negotiations.

The American delegation, led by Vance, includes notable figures such as Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, while the Pakistani team comprises Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. With details still sparse, these 'make or break' talks strive to stabilize the ceasefire. Under intense scrutiny and protection, discussions aim to shape regional security, with the Iranian delegation arriving under escort after critical security measures in Pakistani airspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)