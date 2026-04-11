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Diplomacy in Islamabad: Paving the Path to Peace

Pakistan-hosted talks between Iran and the US have begun in Islamabad, initially conducted indirectly through Pakistani officials. A direct dialogue may occur if progress is made. Delegations from both nations, including high-ranking officials, aim for peace in West Asia amidst a temporary US-Israeli conflict ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad/Lahore | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:26 IST
Diplomacy in Islamabad: Paving the Path to Peace
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In a significant diplomatic effort, Pakistan-mediated talks between Iran and the US commenced on Saturday in Islamabad, as reported by official sources. Initially, the discussions are indirect, with messages exchanged via Pakistani officials. A shift to direct talks is anticipated if initial interactions prove fruitful, officials said.

The Iranian team, led by Speaker Mohammad Baqir Galibaf, arrived on Friday night, with the US delegation, including Vice President JD Vance, arriving Saturday morning. Among the prominent figures are President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, representing the US, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leads the Iranian side.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, advocating for West Asian peace, held separate engagements with both delegations. The dialogue, seen as a move toward a ceasefire, follows a temporary US-Israeli conflict halt and could signal significant shifts in the region's geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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