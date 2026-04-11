US-Brazil Mineral Agreement Sparks Sovereignty Concerns

The United States has proposed an agreement to Brazil involving critical minerals, alarming President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration, as reported by Brasil 247. The deal, favoring foreign, particularly US, investors could challenge Brazil's sovereignty, gaining attention from authorities since February.

A contentious clause grants preferential access to foreign capital, promising investors first opportunities in critical mineral ventures, ones based in or governed by Brazilian entities, per domestic laws. This could catalyze a surge of US capital in Brazil's mining sphere, threatening to skew foreign presence in strategic economic sectors.

The proposal mimics a past US-Australia treaty yet diverges crucially, omitting any minimal investment threshold as seen in Australia's $1 billion pact, and lacks ongoing ministerial oversight meetings. These omissions trigger concerns over fairness and transparency in dealings with Brazil.

Critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, and rare earths are vital for batteries, renewable tech, and defense systems, gaining importance with global energy transitions and digital growth. Nations aim to stabilize resource access, reducing foreign reliance, and fortifying supply chains.

This US proposal surfaces amid intense global mineral competition, stirring debates on aligning economic opportunities with national economic independence. Rare earths, integral to advancing industries such as wind energy and military, underscore the framework's strategic stakes. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)