India's Passport Seva Divas: A Milestone in Modernizing Passport Services
On the 14th Passport Seva Divas, India celebrates service expansion with 545 Passport Kendras and the rollout of e-Passports. The Ministry of External Affairs highlights advancements in digital infrastructure and reflects on the success driven by Prime Minister Modi's vision for improved governance and passport services for citizens.
India celebrated its 14th Passport Seva Divas, marking significant advancements in passport services, the Ministry of External Affairs announced. With 545 Passport Kendras operational, the expansion aligns with the country's vision of enhanced citizen services. Notably, in 2025, 1.5 crore passports and services were delivered.
The transformation includes reduced processing times to under 45 minutes at service centers, excluding police verification. Since a decade ago, Passport Kendras have increased six-fold from 77. Moreover, 17 new Post Office Passport Seva Kendras are being inaugurated, further enhancing accessibility across the nation.
Visa-free, visa-on-arrival, and electronic visa offerings for Indians have improved, reflecting global mobility agreements with European countries. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar credited technological milestones like the Passport Seva Programme upgrade and e-Passports to the Prime Minister's governance philosophy, underscoring India's commitment to efficient passport services.
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