In a recent diplomatic shift, China's Foreign Ministry has expressed strong support for the interim agreement reached between Washington and Tehran. During a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun described the accord as a "positive signal" for international relations, underlining Beijing's unwavering backing of Iran's national sovereignty.

Guo emphasized the necessity of a joint commitment from all parties to uphold the newly signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), ensuring enduring stability. Reaffirming China's diplomatic principles in West Asia, he declared China's support for any efforts fostering peace and Iran's endeavors to protect its sovereignty and enhance ties with Gulf states.

This significant development follows the June 14 announcement of a 14-point framework, known as the Islamabad Understanding, aimed at defusing tensions and resolving disputes through diplomacy. Despite the breakthrough, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian clarified that Iran's missile program remains independent of the agreement, highlighting its critical role in the nation's defense strategy. The new accord, focused primarily on nuclear and economic aspects, indicates a shift in US diplomacy, previously aimed at curbing Iran's missile capabilities.