India Celebrates Efficient Passport Services on 14th Passport Seva Divas

As India observes its 14th Passport Seva Divas, the government's focus on streamlined services is evident, with over 500 Passport Kendras established and the delivery of 1.5 crore passports in 2025 alone, according to a Ministry of External Affairs official.

The ease of obtaining passports has seen a significant improvement, with the number of Passport Kendras surging from 77 a decade ago to 545 currently, and new initiatives like the planned opening of additional POPSKs.

Furthermore, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded the digital milestones achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' vision, spotlighting the advancements such as the introduction of chip-enabled e-Passports and enhanced global services for the Indian diaspora.