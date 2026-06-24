India Celebrates Efficient Passport Services on 14th Passport Seva Divas
On the 14th Passport Seva Divas, India highlights its expanded passport services with 545 Passport Kendras and 1.5 crore passports delivered in 2025. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar credits enhanced services to technological advancements and the governance vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking significant progress in passport modernization.
As India observes its 14th Passport Seva Divas, the government's focus on streamlined services is evident, with over 500 Passport Kendras established and the delivery of 1.5 crore passports in 2025 alone, according to a Ministry of External Affairs official.
The ease of obtaining passports has seen a significant improvement, with the number of Passport Kendras surging from 77 a decade ago to 545 currently, and new initiatives like the planned opening of additional POPSKs.
Furthermore, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded the digital milestones achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' vision, spotlighting the advancements such as the introduction of chip-enabled e-Passports and enhanced global services for the Indian diaspora.
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