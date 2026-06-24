US-India Trade Relations Set to Soar Amid Strengthened Ties

The United States and India are on the cusp of advancing their trade relations, driven by the strong rapport between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The recent high-level talks, led by United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, highlight a shared ambition to elevate bilateral ties.

In a message to ANI, Greer emphasized the dynamic partnership between the two leaders, especially after their recent meeting at the G7 in Evian, France. The US and India are keen on collaborating in future technologies and trade, presenting new opportunities to strengthen strategic and economic ties.

Greer's visit to New Delhi from June 22-24 marked significant progress toward a balanced, mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement. Key discussions with India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal focused on market access, digital trade, and supply chain resilience, aiming to finalize an interim deal that benefits businesses and consumers in both nations.