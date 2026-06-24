Debate Ignites Over USPS Ballot Delivery Plan
The head of the U.S. Postal Service defended a plan backed by President Trump to mandate states to provide voter lists for mailed ballots. The proposal could prevent ballot deliveries in non-compliant states. Critics, like Senator Gary Peters, argue it coerces states and impedes mail voting.
The U.S. Postal Service is under scrutiny as Postmaster General David Steiner defends a controversial plan aligned with President Trump's directive. This plan mandates states to submit lists of voters receiving mailed ballots.
According to the proposal, states that fail to comply may not have their ballots delivered by the USPS. This move is seen as a significant shift in voting logistics, potentially affecting numerous voters who rely on mail voting.
Critics, including Democratic Senator Gary Peters, have voiced strong opposition, claiming the rule forces states into compliance by making them choose between adapting or facing voting access issues. The proposed change raises concerns about voter suppression and the integrity of the electoral process.