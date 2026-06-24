Friedrich Merz Pushes for Pension Reform by Year's End

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is pushing to have a revamp of the pension system approved by the parliament by the year's end. A governmental commission has recommended adopting a Swedish-style pension fund and gradually increasing the retirement age to stabilize the aging population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Aims To Have A Planned Overhaul Of The Pension System Passed In Parliament By The End Of The Year | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:24 IST
Friedrich Merz Pushes for Pension Reform by Year's End
Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is advocating for a significant reform in the country's pension system, aiming for parliamentary approval by the end of this year. This statement was made during a question and answer session held on Wednesday in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

The proposed overhaul includes the introduction of a Swedish-style pension fund, which is expected to enhance the financial stability of the system. This recommendation comes from a commission appointed by the government.

Additionally, the reform suggests a gradual increase in the retirement age, a strategy regarded as vital for stabilizing the pension framework amidst an aging demographic. The legislative process is anticipated to proceed in autumn, with hopes of completion by year’s end.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026