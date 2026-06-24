Friedrich Merz Pushes for Pension Reform by Year's End

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Aims To Have A Planned Overhaul Of The Pension System Passed In Parliament By The End Of The Year

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is advocating for a significant reform in the country's pension system, aiming for parliamentary approval by the end of this year. This statement was made during a question and answer session held on Wednesday in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

The proposed overhaul includes the introduction of a Swedish-style pension fund, which is expected to enhance the financial stability of the system. This recommendation comes from a commission appointed by the government.

Additionally, the reform suggests a gradual increase in the retirement age, a strategy regarded as vital for stabilizing the pension framework amidst an aging demographic. The legislative process is anticipated to proceed in autumn, with hopes of completion by year’s end.