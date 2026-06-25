Outrage as Pakistan Court Imprisons Renowned Human Rights Activist

Fariba Balouch condemns the life sentence of Dr Mahrang Baloch, expressing alarm over the Pakistan court's ruling, which challenges human rights and justice. Balouch criticizes the trial's integrity and urges global solidarity with Mahrang and fellow activists amidst concerns over human rights violations in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 16:47 IST
Outrage as Pakistan Court Imprisons Renowned Human Rights Activist
Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch (Photo/X@MahrangBaloch_). Image Credit: ANI

In a damning critique of Pakistan's justice system, human rights defender Fariba Balouch has publicly condemned the life imprisonment sentence handed to Baloch activist Dr Mahrang Baloch. The verdict, she asserts, is a severe blow to human rights and the rule of law.

Dr Mahrang Baloch, globally renowned for her peaceful advocacy and listed on the BBC's 100 Women and Time100 Next, stands convicted on alleged trumped-up charges. Fariba deems this as a stark warning to those campaigning against enforced disappearances and alleged human rights abuses in Pakistan.

Condemning the public celebration of the verdict by some officials, Balouch underscores the need for international solidarity with Dr Mahrang and the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, urging a reevaluation of Pakistan's adherence to fair trial standards and international obligations.

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