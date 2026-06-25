Outrage as Pakistan Court Imprisons Renowned Human Rights Activist

In a damning critique of Pakistan's justice system, human rights defender Fariba Balouch has publicly condemned the life imprisonment sentence handed to Baloch activist Dr Mahrang Baloch. The verdict, she asserts, is a severe blow to human rights and the rule of law.

Dr Mahrang Baloch, globally renowned for her peaceful advocacy and listed on the BBC's 100 Women and Time100 Next, stands convicted on alleged trumped-up charges. Fariba deems this as a stark warning to those campaigning against enforced disappearances and alleged human rights abuses in Pakistan.

Condemning the public celebration of the verdict by some officials, Balouch underscores the need for international solidarity with Dr Mahrang and the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, urging a reevaluation of Pakistan's adherence to fair trial standards and international obligations.