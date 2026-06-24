PM Reviews ₹30,000 Crore Projects, Pushes Faster Action on Cyber Fraud

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 52nd meeting of PRAGATI on Wednesday, reviewing four major infrastructure projects worth nearly ₹30,000 crore across the road, power, industrial corridor and metro rail sectors. The projects span four states and are expected to strengthen regional connectivity, support industrial growth and improve public services.

During the review, the Prime Minister examined project progress, pending issues and coordination among departments. He stressed that delays in large infrastructure projects increase costs and postpone the benefits that people and businesses are waiting for. Ministries and state governments were asked to address bottlenecks quickly and closely monitor project execution to keep timelines on track.

PM calls for better use of PM GatiShakti and digital planning

A key focus of the meeting was the effective use of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of maintaining updated project information on the platform, including infrastructure layers, utility networks, approvals and field-level developments.

He said accurate and real-time data helps authorities identify potential challenges before they become major obstacles. Better coordination among agencies can improve decision-making and reduce delays, making project implementation more efficient across sectors.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the progress of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. He encouraged the use of emerging digital technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, to strengthen disease monitoring and patient support. He suggested involving NCC cadets and MY Bharat volunteers in awareness campaigns, community outreach and patient follow-up activities to improve engagement at the grassroots level.

Cyber crime grievances receive special attention

Cyber fraud and so-called digital arrest scams were another major area of discussion during the PRAGATI meeting. The Prime Minister expressed concern over the growing misuse of digital platforms to target citizens and steal money through deceptive methods. He said victims should not have to approach multiple departments to seek help and called for stronger coordination among law enforcement agencies, banks and digital platforms. Faster responses and clear accountability were identified as essential for improving grievance redressal.

The Prime Minister noted that quick intervention in cyber fraud cases can significantly reduce financial losses and strengthen public trust in digital systems. He urged all stakeholders to work together on prevention, reporting, investigation and resolution mechanisms. States were also encouraged to implement e-Zero FIR systems to enable quicker registration and response in cyber crime cases.