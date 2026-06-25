Empowering Women: Sambhali Trust's Advocacy at UNHRC for Gender Equality

During the 62nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Sambhali Trust raised critical concerns about gender-based violence and the need for empowering women's leadership.

Speaking on the sidelines of the council, Lara Mailen Delutis, a volunteer with the Trust, revealed that they delivered three key statements, focusing on women's empowerment and protection from violence. Delutis highlighted the significance of early education and awareness in preventing violence against women.

She emphasized that literacy and access to opportunities equip women to achieve financial independence and resist violence. Sambhali Trust urged collaboration between grassroots organizations and the Indian government to bridge the gap between policy and implementation, ensuring women are protected under legal frameworks.

Moreover, the Trust works with marginalized women through projects like 'Nirbhaya,' providing psychological, legal, and healthcare support and a 24-hour emergency helpline. These initiatives are pivotal in offering immediate assistance and raising awareness of women's rights.