China's Tech IPO Boom: A New Era of Self-Reliance

China's onshore technology IPOs are experiencing a resurgence as Beijing prioritizes listings for chip and AI companies amid competition with the U.S. This year, 50 companies have raised $3.1 billion from IPOs, significantly boosting the capital market. Notable listings include ChangXin Memory Technologies and potential STAR Market listings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinas Onshore Technology Ipos Are On Track For Their Strongest Year Since As Beijing Seeks To Bolster Listings Of Chip And Artificial Intelligence Companies In A Push For Tech Selfreliance Amid The Countrys Rivalry With The Us Technology Companies Have Raised A Total Of Billion From Stock Market Listings In China This Year To June | Updated: 26-06-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 14:00 IST
China's Tech IPO Boom: A New Era of Self-Reliance
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In a bid to boost tech self-reliance, China is witnessing a notable surge in onshore IPOs for chip and artificial intelligence companies. This resurgence marks a strategic move by Beijing to bolster domestic tech industries amid ongoing competition with the United States.

According to data from LSEG, technology companies in China have already raised a striking $3.1 billion from stock market listings up to mid-June 2023—over five times the amount raised in the same period last year. Nearly 50 companies, including emerging robotics startups and semiconductor firms, have applied for IPOs in cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen, aiming to raise approximately 126.1 billion yuan ($18.7 billion).

One of the major players, ChangXin Memory Technologies, is set to launch a 29.5 billion yuan IPO in Shanghai, potentially becoming the largest listing this year. The regulatory support for startups in 'future industries' and the STAR Market's facilitation efforts underline China's commitment to nurturing homegrown AI and tech companies.

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