Tehran Issues Dire Warning to Bahrain Amid Rising Tensions

Iran's supreme leader's adviser warns Bahrain of military action if provoked, following attacks on a US Navy base. The incident threatens regional stability amid US-Iran diplomatic efforts to cease hostilities. Negotiations focusing on Strait of Hormuz continue as both nations agree to halt military engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:12 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:12 IST
Tehran Issues Dire Warning to Bahrain Amid Rising Tensions
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

An adviser to Iran's supreme leader has escalated tensions by issuing a warning to Bahrain, threatening intensified military force upon provocation. Ali Akbar Velayati's remarks came amid a report by Tasnim News, urging Bahrain to steer clear of actions that might compel Iran to adopt severe measures.

The conflict magnified with Iran targeting a US Navy base in Bahrain, accusing the US of using regional bases against it. Despite Gulf nations' denial, Bahrain condemned the attacks as sovereignty breaches. This tension unfolds during US-Iran diplomatic moves to halt military strikes and reopen dialogue in Qatar over the Strait of Hormuz.

Escalating regional conflicts evolved after US airstrikes on Iranian positions, amid truce violations by Tehran. In response, Iran launched missile attacks on US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait. However, both countries now agree to cease fire and engage in technical talks in Doha, focusing on shipping security.

A senior US official noted the halting of military actions, with vessels moving unfettered during upcoming negotiations. Disagreements over the memorandum of understanding regarding the Strait of Hormuz had previously fueled tensions, with both sides proposing to safeguard maritime passage.

Recent talks in Switzerland, led by US Vice President JD Vance, aimed to establish a communication line between the US military and Iran's IRGC. Yet, operational hurdles persist, linked to Iran’s insistence on direct shipping coordination. Diplomatic focus has shifted from Iran's nuclear program to resolving the waterway crisis.

This development coincides with Iran's suspension of technical meetings, citing US military activities as a breach of agreements. Official Iranian statements tie dialogue delays to unresolved issues over access to financial assets, questioning the fulfillment of memorandum conditions.

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