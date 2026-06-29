Airstrikes Ignite Tensions: Afghanistan-Pakistan Relations at Breaking Point

The Taliban accuses Pakistan of severe violence, citing airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan causing civilian casualties. Pakistan claims the strikes were retaliatory actions against recent terrorist incidents. This escalation deepens existing tensions, undermining peace efforts. Approximately 29 died in the conflict, marking a significant deterioration in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:07 IST
Airstrikes Ignite Tensions: Afghanistan-Pakistan Relations at Breaking Point
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The Taliban administration avows that Pakistan's military operations have inflicted severe violence within Afghanistan, citing recent targeted airstrikes in eastern provinces as evidence. The strikes, reportedly causing numerous civilian casualties, were condemned by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid as a 'cowardly act of aggression' against innocent residents.

Justifying the offensive, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar framed the aerial strikes and an associated ground operation as necessary retaliatory measures against recent terror activities in Pakistan, including attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Karachi. He asserted that these coordinated military actions were intended to prevent further cross-border raids.

The airstrikes, executed amidst a period of tentative peace, reignite tensions between Islamabad and Kabul. Despite previous diplomatic efforts brokered by China, the persistence of hostile engagements underscores the formidable challenges in securing a lasting ceasefire. The latest surge in aggression further complicates already strained relations, revealing the fragile nature of peace negotiations.

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