The Taliban administration avows that Pakistan's military operations have inflicted severe violence within Afghanistan, citing recent targeted airstrikes in eastern provinces as evidence. The strikes, reportedly causing numerous civilian casualties, were condemned by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid as a 'cowardly act of aggression' against innocent residents.

Justifying the offensive, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar framed the aerial strikes and an associated ground operation as necessary retaliatory measures against recent terror activities in Pakistan, including attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Karachi. He asserted that these coordinated military actions were intended to prevent further cross-border raids.

The airstrikes, executed amidst a period of tentative peace, reignite tensions between Islamabad and Kabul. Despite previous diplomatic efforts brokered by China, the persistence of hostile engagements underscores the formidable challenges in securing a lasting ceasefire. The latest surge in aggression further complicates already strained relations, revealing the fragile nature of peace negotiations.