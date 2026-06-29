Modi Celebrates Seychelles' Golden Jubilee: A New Era of Strategic Partnership

In an impressive display of diplomacy and camaraderie, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Seychelles' 50th Independence Day celebrations, witnessing an Indian military contingent parade in the East African nation. His official visit highlighted India's strategic involvement in the landmark event.

Prime Minister Modi shared his experience from the Seychelles National Day celebrations on social media, expressing gratitude to President Patrick Herminie, and detailing his agenda that featured high-level talks aimed at reinforcing bilateral ties with Seychelles and Mauritius, two pivotal Indian Ocean nations.

The presence of the Indian Navy's INS Tarkash and INS Ikshak in the parade demonstrated India's growing military cooperation. The Prime Minister's interactions with political leaders emphasized enhanced collaboration in infrastructure, maritime defense, and green energy, vital for India's long-term regional strategy.