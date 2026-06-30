US Plans Trump's India Visit Amid Strengthening Ties

In a recent announcement, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor stated that Washington is in the process of coordinating a state visit by President Donald Trump to India, though it is unlikely to happen before the upcoming midterm elections in November.

According to Gor, preliminary arrangements for the visit began following an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral dialogue in France. Gor confirmed that Prime Minister Modi is expected to travel to the United States for the G20 Summit in December 2026.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also extended an invitation to Modi for a visit to Washington. Gor noted the growing commercial and economic ties between the two countries, highlighting recent progress in US-India trade negotiations, which are nearing completion after 18 months of talks.