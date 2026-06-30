Ministers Inspect Beitbridge Ahead of Repatriation Operations

South Africa's Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration has carried out an inspection of the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo as the government prepares for planned repatriation operations involving undocumented foreign nationals. The visit forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen border management, improve migration governance and ensure that repatriation processes are conducted in an orderly and lawful manner. The inspection comes as the government intensifies implementation of the Comprehensive Approach for Migration Management announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this month. Authorities say the strategy focuses on enforcing immigration laws while respecting constitutional principles and human rights.

Ministers Assess Border Readiness

The Inter-Ministerial Committee, chaired by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi, visited the temporary processing centre at the Beitbridge border post to assess operational preparedness before the next phase of repatriation activities. Joining the inspection were Deputy Minister of Justice Andries Nel, Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Public Works Dean Macpherson, Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber, Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia and Deputy Minister of Police Polly Boshielo.

According to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, the inspection focused on evaluating the readiness of facilities and operational systems required to support the safe and efficient processing of undocumented foreign nationals scheduled for repatriation. The visit reflects continued coordination among government departments responsible for border management, immigration enforcement, policing, healthcare and public infrastructure.

Repatriation Efforts Continue at Beitbridge

Beitbridge remains South Africa's busiest land border crossing and has become a central point for government repatriation operations. Last week, Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato confirmed that the authority had processed more than 8,000 foreign nationals through the border post as part of ongoing lawful repatriation efforts.

Officials have stated that the Border Management Authority continues to facilitate deportation and voluntary repatriation processes in accordance with South African law while working closely with other government departments to ensure proper documentation, processing and transport arrangements.

At a media briefing last week, Kubayi said the government was making substantial progress in implementing its five-point migration management strategy. She noted that the approach is intended to strengthen migration control through coordinated action while ensuring that all enforcement measures remain lawful and consistent with the country's Constitution.

Government Appeals for Peaceful Conduct

The inspection took place ahead of planned demonstrations against undocumented immigration scheduled for Tuesday. In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged that many South Africans have raised genuine concerns about illegal immigration, border management, pressure on public services and criminal syndicates that exploit weaknesses in the immigration system. At the same time, the President called on citizens to exercise their constitutional right to protest peacefully and responsibly. He stressed that while peaceful demonstrations are protected under the Constitution, acts of violence, intimidation and vigilantism have no place in South Africa's democratic society.

The government's migration strategy seeks to balance stronger immigration enforcement with constitutional safeguards, improved border security and cooperation between law enforcement agencies. Authorities have also reiterated that immigration matters must be addressed through legal processes rather than unlawful actions by individuals or groups. As preparations continue at Beitbridge, the government says its priority remains ensuring that border operations, repatriation activities and public demonstrations are managed safely, efficiently and in accordance with the law.