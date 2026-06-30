Opposition United: 23 Parties Challenge BJP's Alleged Electoral Manipulation

In a significant political development, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose has alleged that the BJP is manipulating the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to its advantage. Ghose, speaking to ANI, claimed that 23 opposition parties have collectively addressed a letter to the Chief Justice of India, calling for a judicial review of the electoral process to ensure its integrity.

Highlighting unprecedented unity within the non-NDA spectrum, Ghose underscored the collective efforts of opposition parties. She stressed that the alleged manipulation of the SIR process is perceived as a move by the BJP to skew election results in their favor, and the judiciary's intervention is sought to uphold democratic values.

The INDIA bloc, including AAP and DMK, has rallied together, signing the joint letter first suggested during a meeting on June 8. The coordination showcases a consolidated front aimed at addressing perceived electoral irregularities. In related critiques, Ghose questioned the timing and motives behind the BJP's push for a Uniform Civil Code, cautioning against potential social unrest without wide-ranging consultations.