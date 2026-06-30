Aeden Boadita-Cormican Appointed to Transport Safety Commission

The New Zealand Government has appointed experienced barrister Aeden Boadita-Cormican as the newest Commissioner of the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC), strengthening the independent body responsible for improving transport safety across the country.

Associate Transport Minister James Meager confirmed that Boadita-Cormican will serve as a Commissioner until 31 May 2031. With more than 35 years of legal experience, she brings extensive knowledge in inquiries, inquests, regulatory advice and public sector law, along with previous involvement in the transport sector.

Extensive public sector and governance background

Boadita-Cormican is a member of Clifton Chambers and has held several senior legal positions throughout her career, including General Counsel and Company Secretary at the Accident Compensation Corporation, Acting Treasury Solicitor and Senior Crown Counsel at Crown Law. Her broad experience is expected to support TAIC's work in investigating transport accidents and identifying ways to improve public safety.

Alongside her legal career, she has built strong governance credentials by serving as a director of Southern Response Earthquake Services Ltd and contributing to the leadership of several non-governmental organisations. Meager said she is highly capable and will work effectively alongside the Commission's existing leadership team.

New Commissioner replaces Bernadette Arapere

Boadita-Cormican joins Chief Commissioner David Clarke, Deputy Chief Commissioner Stephen Davies Howard and Commissioner Paula Rose on the Commission. She takes over from Bernadette Arapere, who stepped down from the role in November after being appointed as a District Court Judge.

Meager thanked Judge Arapere for the expertise, professionalism and integrity she brought to TAIC during her time as Commissioner, while congratulating her on her judicial appointment. He said Boadita-Cormican's experience and leadership will help the Commission continue its important work of making New Zealand's transport system safer through independent investigations and recommendations.