Dharmendra Pradhan Highlights Success of NEP and Andhra Pradesh's Educational Progress

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, during a visit to the PM SHRI AP Model School in Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram district, commended the Andhra Pradesh government's work to reinforce public education. He emphasized the positive influence of the National Education Policy (NEP) on students, noting increased enrollments back to government schools as a testament to its success.

Speaking alongside Andhra Pradesh's dynamic Education Minister, Nara Lokesh, Pradhan acknowledged the state's initiatives that align with the NEP's vision of empowering government schools and fostering multi-dimensional student development. He lauded the PM SHRI model, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for its focus on scientific and holistic student growth.

Pradhan highlighted the PM SHRI schools' potential to become flagship educational institutions nationwide. He asserted that prioritizing school education is crucial for India to achieve its developmental milestone by 2047. Integration of technology into learning was emphasized as a practical way to enhance educational outcomes, with over 15,000 PM SHRI schools already operational across the nation.