Historic India-EU FTA Nears Completion with Expected December Signing

The much-anticipated India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is edging closer to finalization as it enters the critical 'legal scrubbing' stage, Austrian Ambassador to India, Robert Zischg, announced on Tuesday. The formal signing ceremony is anticipated in Brussels this December.

Momentum for this pivotal trade deal, long in negotiation since 2008, gained unprecedented speed following the high-profile India-EU Summit in January 2023. The summit, taking place right after the Republic Day celebrations, provided the necessary impetus to finalize negotiations, Ambassador Zischg noted.

Upon concluding negotiations, both Indian and EU technical teams are rigorously vetting the treaty text to prevent regulatory ambiguities before the law's implementation. With plans for a mid-December signing ceremony in Brussels, the FTA's full implementation is slated for the first half of 2027, marking a significant milestone in global trade relations.