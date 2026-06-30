Journalist Targeted: Bureaucratic Hurdles in Passport Renewal Spark Outcry

Senior journalist R Rajagopal has found himself embroiled in a bureaucratic ordeal as his passport renewal faces hurdles allegedly due to what Congress describes as 'vendetta politics.' The denial of his passport renewal has raised serious concerns among political leaders about the broader implications for journalistic freedom.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Congress leader KC Venugopal have alleged that Rajagopal is being targeted for his fearless approach to journalism. They suggest that errors in bureaucratic processes, such as the incorrect exclusion from Kolkata's electoral rolls, have conveniently led to the predicament.

Citing discrepancies in how different individuals are treated by authorities, Venugopal underscored the uneven application of rules, contrasting Rajagopal's plight with the seemingly more lenient handling of errors by politically-backed figures. The call for urgent intervention echoes a broader plea for justice among those who feel similarly affected by these processes.