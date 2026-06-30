Unraveling the Rhythm of Laughter: Humans and Great Apes Share More Than Just a Chuckle

Research has revealed that the laughter of humans shares rhythmic patterns with that of great apes — chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas, and orangutans. This study highlights the similarities in laughter between these species, emphasizing the shared evolutionary trait and noting distinct characteristics unique to human laughter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Humans And Great Apes Show Similar Rhythmic Pattern In Laughter There Are Many Kinds Of Laughter People May Guffaw At A Joke They May Giggle Nervously In An Uncomfortable Situation They May Chuckle With Mild Amusement They May Snicker To Express Contempt Especially Movie Villains But While Laughing Seems Uniquely Human | Updated: 30-06-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 18:29 IST
Unraveling the Rhythm of Laughter: Humans and Great Apes Share More Than Just a Chuckle
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In a fascinating study, researchers have discovered that laughter, often considered a uniquely human trait, also appears in our evolutionary cousins, the great apes. The study focuses on the rhythmic patterns of laughter found in humans, chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas, and orangutans, highlighting striking similarities.

The researchers observed various kinds of laughter, such as chuckles, giggles, and guffaws, across species, examining the nuances of this vocalization. While certain characteristics remain exclusively human, the shared trait of laughter offers insights into the social behaviors of these animals and underscores our evolutionary connection.

This study strengthens the understanding of laughter as a vital social tool, offering clues into the communication and social bonding mechanisms present in both humans and great apes, suggesting deeper emotional connections across the species.

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