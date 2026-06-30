German Inflation Eases as Energy Prices Dip

German inflation slowed to 2.4% in June from 2.7% in May, driven by a reduction in energy inflation due to decreased fuel taxes. Core inflation remained steady at 2.5%, while service inflation held at 3.1%. Economists predict inflation may rise in July after government interventions end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | German Inflation Slowed In June On Lower Energy Prices While Core Inflation Stabilised | Updated: 30-06-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 18:28 IST
German Inflation Eases as Energy Prices Dip
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In June, German inflation saw a decline to 2.4% from the previous month's 2.7%, primarily due to lower energy costs following a temporary reduction in fuel taxes. This easing has tempered concerns about broader economic inflation linked to global tensions.

Preliminary data from Germany's national statistics office indicated this improvement, contrasting slightly with analysts' predictions of a 2.5% increase. Notably, energy inflation reduced to 3.4% from May's 6.6% levels.

While core inflation stabilized at 2.5%, services inflation remained unchanged at 3.1%. Economists suggest that the German inflation trend could rise with the expiration of current government measures. These developments precede the anticipated euro zone inflation report, with expectations of modest stabilization in the region's overall economic inflation.

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