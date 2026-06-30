Desperate Search: Venezuela's Twin Earthquake Tragedy

Rescue Teams In Venezuela Were Losing Hope On Tuesday Of Finding More Survivors Of Twin Earthquakes That Struck The Country Last Week

Rescue teams in Venezuela are confronting diminishing hope as the search for survivors of the twin earthquakes continues. The earthquakes, which hit last week, left a trail of destruction across regions including Macuto, La Guaira state, the most severely impacted area.

Efforts by teams from Ecuador and the U.S. ceased early Tuesday due to a lack of response from individuals feared trapped beneath a collapsed nine-story building. The team stopped operations after tirelessly working through more than 40 hours.

With 59,000 buildings reportedly damaged or destroyed and over 1,750 confirmed fatalities, the scale of devastation is immense. Local and international authorities are grappling with the challenge of tending to a nation in crisis.