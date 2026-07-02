India-Japan Leaders Forge Ahead in Strategic Global Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at Hyderabad House for delegation-level discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral strategic partnerships. The Indian side included key officials such as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. The talks represent a significant effort to enhance cooperation.

Prior to these discussions, a formal bilateral meeting took place, reinforcing the special bond built on mutual trust between the two nations. Both leaders were joined by top diplomatic staff. This meeting was a key moment in the ongoing collaboration between India and Japan.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Takaichi received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this event emphasized the deep, trust-based partnership poised for future growth. The visit includes the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit centered on comprehensive bilateral cooperation.

The Japanese PM's three-day official visit, invited by Prime Minister Modi, will cover discussions on regional and global issues. The summit aims to review strategic, economic, technological, and security domains. Potential topics including maritime security and defense technology linkages were highlighted by diplomatic insiders.

The visit coincides with an extended dialogue on creating an 'Industrial Value Chain' connecting the Bay of Bengal and India's Northeast, showcasing an enduring commitment by both nations to address evolving challenges through their Special Strategic and Global Partnership.