Tragic Death of Missing Balochistani Teen Sparks Outcry

A tragic incident has unfolded in Balochistan's Panjgur district, where a 15-year-old boy was found dead after a protracted disappearance period. Rights advocacy group Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) claims he was abducted during Ramadan and was missing for nearly three months, according to reports from The Balochistan Post.

The BYC accuses 'death squads,' allegedly state-backed armed factions, of carrying out the killing. Despite the group facing its own legal challenges, it condemns the incident as an extrajudicial killing following enforced disappearance. The organisation appeals to international human rights groups for urgent intervention in the region.

This unfortunate event marks the 10th such incident in June, where those who disappeared were later discovered dead under suspicious circumstances. Human rights organisations have long pointed fingers at Pakistani security forces for involvement in these disappearances and extrajudicial killings, calling for accountability and reform.