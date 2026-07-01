Escalating Tensions: Drone Strikes Across Borders

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Afghanistan's Taliban forces have launched airstrikes targeting areas inside Pakistan. This development was met with Islamabad's swift response, shooting down four primitive drones over the southern, resource-rich province of Balochistan.

The drone intercepts occurred on Tuesday and are the latest in a disturbing series of cross-border incidents highlighting the fragile relationship between these two South Asian neighbors.

Both Afghanistan and Pakistan have been wrestling with intermittent skirmishes, each laying claim to airspace violations and military provocations, raising urgent concerns about long-term peace and stability in the region.