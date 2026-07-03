Indian Navy Thwarts Pirate Attack on MV Golden Arsenal Near Djibouti

The Indian Navy's rapid response prevented a pirate attack on MV Golden Arsenal, a bulk carrier flagged by St Vincent and the Grenadines, off Djibouti. The crew, including one Indian, was unharmed. Post-operation, the ship resumed its journey, highlighting India's commitment to secure shipping lanes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 13:14 IST
Indian Navy Thwarts Pirate Attack on MV Golden Arsenal Near Djibouti
INS Trikand, a stealth frigate of Indian Navy (Photo: Facebook@Indian Navy). Image Credit: ANI

A pirate attack on MV Golden Arsenal, a St Vincent and the Grenadines-flagged bulk carrier, was foiled by the Indian Navy near Djibouti. The incident unfolded on July 1, about 300 nautical miles east-northeast of the Djibouti coast, according to a statement posted by the Indian Navy on Facebook.

The INS Trikand, a stealth frigate, was swiftly deployed to the area. Although the bridge superstructure and adjacent compartments of MV Golden Arsenal were damaged, all 21 crew members, including one Indian, were confirmed safe. Specialist teams from INS Trikand boarded the vessel, conducted a thorough search, and escorted the crew from their safe haven to restore normal operations.

Additional aerial support was provided by a Navy P8I, ensuring the area was clear of any further threats. With anti-piracy operations concluding successfully and the vessel deemed safe, MV Golden Arsenal resumed her voyage. The Indian Navy, honoring its role as a trusted security partner, remains vigilant in protecting maritime trade routes and reacting promptly to piracy attempts.

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