Indian Navy Ships Arrive in Singapore to Boost Maritime Cooperation

Three Indian Naval ships have arrived in Singapore as part of India's ongoing operational deployment in Southeast Asia, reinforcing maritime cooperation and strengthening defence ties with the Republic of Singapore. INS Udaygiri, INS Kavaratti and INS Shakti, part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet under the command of Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, reached Changi Naval Base on 1 July 2026.

The visit reflects the close and enduring partnership between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy. It also supports the Government of India's Act East Policy, the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), and the objectives of the ASEAN–India Year of Maritime Cooperation 2026.

Professional exchanges to strengthen naval partnership

During the port visit, personnel from the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy will participate in a series of professional engagements, including cross-deck visits, operational discussions and interactions on issues of shared maritime interest.

These activities are designed to promote the exchange of operational experience, share best practices and improve interoperability between the two navies. The engagements will also strengthen mutual understanding and deepen defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Commitment to a secure and inclusive maritime region

The Indian Navy said the visit underlines India's continued commitment to promoting collective maritime security and expanding cooperation with regional maritime partners. By strengthening naval partnerships and supporting collaborative security initiatives, the deployment contributes to a shared vision of a safe, secure and inclusive maritime environment across the Indo-Pacific. The Singapore port call forms part of the Eastern Fleet's broader mission to enhance regional engagement and reinforce India's role as a reliable maritime partner in Southeast Asia.