INS Trikand Foils Pirate Attack on Merchant Ship in Gulf of Aden

The Indian Navy successfully responded to a piracy attempt on the merchant vessel MV Golden Arsenal in the Gulf of Aden, ensuring the safety of its crew and allowing the ship to resume its voyage. The incident occurred on 1 July 2026, when the St. Vincent and the Grenadines-flagged bulk carrier, travelling from Aden, Yemen, reported an attempted pirate attack about 300 nautical miles east-northeast of Djibouti. The alert was coordinated through the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), following which the mission-deployed stealth frigate INS Trikand was immediately directed to intercept and assist the vessel.

Boarding operation confirms ship is secure

The merchant ship was carrying 21 crew members, including one Indian national. During the attack, the vessel sustained damage to its bridge superstructure and nearby compartments. As a precaution, the crew took shelter inside the ship's citadel and remained safe throughout the incident. On the morning of 2 July, a boarding team from INS Trikand boarded the vessel to conduct a detailed security search and assess the situation. After thoroughly inspecting the ship, naval personnel confirmed that no suspicious individuals were on board. Once the vessel was declared secure, the crew safely emerged from the citadel and, together with the Indian Navy team, began assessing the damage caused during the attempted attack.

Navy reinforces maritime security in the region

To strengthen the operation, the Indian Navy also deployed a P-8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft to carry out aerial surveillance and reconnaissance, improving maritime domain awareness and supporting the anti-piracy mission. With the vessel sanitised and the immediate threat eliminated, INS Trikand concluded its anti-piracy operation, allowing MV Golden Arsenal to continue its onward journey safely. The Indian Navy said it remains committed to protecting merchant shipping, combating piracy and ensuring the safety of seafarers of all nationalities while maintaining maritime security across the Indian Ocean Region.