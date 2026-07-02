Defense Ministry Gears Up for Major Acquisitions at DAC Meet

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is poised to approve a series of significant military procurement proposals in its upcoming meeting, with both the Army and Navy chiefs attending under the leadership of the new Chief of Defence Staff. Among the proposals are the acquisition of HAMMER air-to-ground precision-guided munitions, which would equip Rafale and LCA Tejas fighters, as well as the Verba very short-range air defense systems.

This meeting marks the first appearance for the new chiefs—General Raja Subramani, General Dhiraj Seth, and Admiral Krishna Swaminathan. A significant domestic defense system, the Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile developed by the DRDO, is slated for clearance. The Indian Army is set to receive 100 launchers and 2300 missiles, produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited, with the project costing over Rs 2,600 crore.

The Defense Ministry is also expected to approve a proposal for procuring 600 HAMMER missiles under the Make in India initiative. These munitions, first inducted under emergency conditions post the 2020 Galwan clashes, will be manufactured in collaboration between France's Safran and India's Bharat Electronics Limited. Additional procurements include Russian-origin Verba very short-range air defense missile systems, produced by Adani Defence Limited, as well as proposals for software-defined radios and drone detection systems.