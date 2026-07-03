India Condemns Pakistan's Cross-Border Terrorism and Airstrikes in Afghanistan

India has strongly condemned Pakistan for backing cross-border terrorism and airstrikes in Afghanistan that led to civilian casualties. During a press briefing, India reaffirmed its unchanged stance on the Indus Waters Treaty, while emphasizing its support for Afghanistan's territorial integrity amidst ongoing humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 17:30 IST
India Condemns Pakistan's Cross-Border Terrorism and Airstrikes in Afghanistan
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ Youtube @MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI

In a forceful denunciation, India has called out Pakistan for its direct involvement in supporting cross-border terrorism and condemned the latter's airstrikes in Afghanistan that resulted in the tragic loss of civilian lives, including women and children. This strong stance was reiterated during a press conference in the national capital, where government officials emphasized that India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty remains unchanged in response to Pakistan's ongoing support for terrorism.

India, alongside Japan, also issued a joint statement demanding urgent global action against terrorism originating from Pakistan. The bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi highlighted the need for immediate dismantling of state-supported terrorist safe havens and financing networks, and explicitly mentioned groups such as Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Al Qaeda, and ISIS. The leaders urged the international community to take decisive steps to eliminate terrorist hubs and disrupt the link between terror funding and organized crime.

Moreover, during a press briefing, the MEA Spokesperson reiterated India's commitment to supporting Afghanistan amid this geopolitical tension. The spokesperson declared India's firm backing of Afghan territorial integrity, underlined by the ongoing humanitarian assistance in the form of medication supplies and development projects. The airstrikes by Pakistan in Afghanistan's eastern provinces had severe casualties, documented by the Taliban-led Afghan government's deputy spokesperson, who confirmed the deaths of 36 civilians, and injuries to 163 others, along with significant material devastation.

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