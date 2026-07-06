A Legacy of Peace: Celebrating the Dalai Lama's 91st Birthday

Tibetan monks held special prayers at Shimla’s Dorje Drak Monastery to honor the 91st birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama. Despite his exile since 1959, the Dalai Lama remains a symbol of peace and compassion, influencing cultural and environmental initiatives by the Central Tibetan Administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:24 IST
A Legacy of Peace: Celebrating the Dalai Lama's 91st Birthday
Tibetan Buddhist monks-in-exile offer special prayers at Dorje Drak Monastery in Shimla to mark the 91st birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a poignant tribute to a living icon, Tibetan Buddhist monks gathered at the Dorje Drak Monastery in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, to honor the 91st birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama. Special prayers marked the occasion, underscoring the spiritual leader's enduring legacy of peace and compassion.

Born Lhamo Thondup in 1935 in Tibet, the Dalai Lama was recognized as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama at age two. His journey to becoming the temporal leader of Tibet culminated with his enthronement in 1950. However, the political turbulence of 1959 forced him into exile in India, where he has remained since.

Despite his physical absence this year due to a knee operation, the Dalai Lama's influence spans globally, reinforced by the Central Tibetan Administration's initiatives. This year's celebration emphasized cultural preservation and environmental stewardship, aligning with his teachings of love and compassion.

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