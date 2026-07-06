Wah Model Town Residents Endure Persistent Urban Flooding

Residents of Wah Model Town are grappling with persistent urban flooding, sewage-contaminated streets, and overflowing drains, blaming years of administrative neglect and failing civic infrastructure. Seasonal rains, instead of providing relief, have become a recurring hardship for thousands of families, according to a report by Dawn.

Located along the Grand Trunk (N-5) Highway under the Wah Cantonment Board, Wah Model Town has developed into a significant residential and commercial hub. Nevertheless, residents struggle with inadequate drainage and sewerage systems, with little improvement over the years despite the area's expansion. Clogged and poorly maintained stormwater drains and sewer lines cause roads and neighborhoods to flood within minutes of moderate rainfall.

Recent showers submerged several streets as blocked drains failed to channel rainwater, disrupting traffic and pedestrian movement, and posing challenges for schoolchildren and emergency responders. Social worker Abdul Saboor underscores that the situation worsens with animal waste being washed onto roads from nearby cattle farms, compounding environmental and public health concerns.

Community leader Ulfat Hussain remarked that the problem dates back to the 1990s when a private housing scheme was developed in the area. As residential and commercial plots were sold, the developer allegedly withdrew from municipal responsibilities, leaving residents unsure of which authority to hold accountable for essential services. Despite regularly paying taxes and government fees, they experience inadequate municipal support.